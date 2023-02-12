AIIMS-BBS conducts first quadruple joint replacement surgery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has conducted successful quadruple joint replacement surgery on a 37-year-old woman from Aul block of Kendrapara district.The patient was admitted to the premier hospital with painful arthritic knee and hip joints of both sides. She was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and was on numerous medications.

A team of doctors evaluated the patient and planned for surgeries of both the hip and knee joints in one setting. Since four joint replacements at one setting involved numerous challenges, the bleeding and surgical stress on the patient was thoroughly evaluated with blood parameters before the surgery.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr Sujit Kumar Tripathy said the replacement of hips was performed first followed by the knees. The surgery was completed in three hours. The woman was managed in ICU for two days and started walking on the third day, he said. Earlier, quadruple joint replacement surgery was conducted at AIIMS-Delhi on a patient from Odisha.

“This is the second case to be reported and first of its kind in Odisha,” said another orthopedic surgeon Dr Mantu Jain. AIIMS executive director Prof Ashutosh Biswas met the patient on Saturday and inquired about her recovery progress. He congratulated the team for managing such a complex case and providing mobility to the patient.

