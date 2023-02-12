Home States Odisha

Breaking protocol, President walks to Bindusagar, greets locals

The President had earlier expressed desire of washing her feet at one of the ponds in the area before entering the temple.

Published: 12th February 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to Bindusagar lake in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People of Old Town, living close to Lingaraj temple, were in for a pleasant surprise on Saturday morning when President Droupadi Murmu broke the protocol yet again by walking down to Bindusagar to wash her feet before seeking blessings of Lord Lingaraj.

Seeing the President, several locals gathered around the Bindusagar to greet her. Amid chants of ‘Jai Lingaraj’ and ‘Jai Parbati’, Murmu waved at them and also interacted with a few locals and children while walking back to the 11-century shrine.

The President had earlier expressed desire of washing her feet at one of the ponds in the area before entering the temple. Since the recently renovated Devipadahara pond is located close to the shrine, all arrangements were made there for the purpose. However, as the steps leading to the pond are steep, the President on reaching the temple decided to head to Bindusagar to wash her feet.

On entering the temple, she worshipped Lord Siddhi Vinayak, did ‘jal abhishek’ inside the sanctum sanctorum and offered prayers. Later, she went round the Parvati, Bhubaneswar, Nandi and Laxmi Narayan temples on the shrine premises and concluded her visit to the temple with ‘dhwaja darshan’.

Before leaving the temple, she gifted ‘Matha Uttaria’ to heads of the three nijogs - Badu, Puja Panda and Suara - and nine members of the temple trust who were present inside the temple during her visit. Murmu left a note about her visit in the register of Badu Nijog and wrote “I pray to the Lord for prosperity and welfare of the world.”

