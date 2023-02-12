Dharna for district status to Talcher in Odisha enters 68th day

By Express News Service

TALCHER: The ongoing dharna by Talcher Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee in front of the local sub-collector’s office demanding district status for Talcher entered the 68th day on Saturday. Members of political parties and people from various walks of life have lent support to the demand by participating in the dharna.

The demand to make Talcher a district comprising Talcher, Pallahara and Parjang grew louder after the state government declared to accord district status to Padampur just before the byelection. Since then demonstrations led by the committee head Chaitanya Pradhan were held in front of sub-collector’s office and memoranda sent to the chief minister through the sub-collector and collector.

Covenor Keshav Bhutia said back in 1993 when Biju Patnaik government had created 30 districts, there was a vociferous demand by the people of Talcher to declare Talcher and Pallahara as a separate district. The government had then assured that it will be taken care of. But nothing has been done, he added.

“Talcher deserves to be separate district being one of the richest coal belts in India with the NTPC and fertiliser plants based here. A district office here is quite essential to deal with problems of the people and industries,” he said, adding, if the state government doesn’t listen to our demand, the dharna will turn into an agitation soon.

