Gambling luck costs Odisha youth his life

The victim, Shankar Bagh and his nephew Tapan were invited by some locals to gamble at a playground near the village.

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  A 25-year-old youth, who won around Rs 1,50,000 in gambling, was allegedly beaten to death by miscreants at Haldi village within Chandahandi police limits of Nabarangpur district on Friday night. 

The victim, Shankar Bagh and his nephew Tapan were invited by some locals to gamble at a playground near the village. Shankar won Rs 1,50,000 while gambling and was returning home with the money with Tapan when they were beaten up by the miscreants, who took away the money from Shankar and dragged him to a nearby field. 

Since Tapan managed to escape, he came back with his grandfather Narhari to save Shankar. But by then Shankar was already in a bad state. Seeing Tapan and Narahari, the miscreants fled the spot.  With the help of villagers an ambulance was called and Shankar was rushed to Chandahandi community health centre (CHC) only to be declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors. 

On Saturday, Narhari filed a complaint with Chandahandi police. Basing on the complaint, a case (no 18/23 under sections 302 and 34 of IPC) has been lodged. While at least 10 persons were arrested in this connection, one is still at large. A scientific team led by Chandahandi IIC Umesh Chandra Nayak visited the spot on the day. Nayak said probe into the matter is on and the others named in the FIR will be nabbed soon.

