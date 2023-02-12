Home States Odisha

Gondi to be included in NEP: Dharmendra Pradhan

Says experts would be hired for preparing teaching materials and learning monitors

Published: 12th February 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Gondi language will be included in the National Education Policy (NEP) in the near future, said Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing the 15th general convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Gondwana Gond Mahasabha at H Kantapali stadium in Jharsuguda here on Saturday. 

Gracing the three-day programme as the chief guest, Pradhan informed that experts would be hired for preparing teaching materials and learning monitors for the same. “The contribution of Gond community towards India’s Independence cannot be ignored.

Our government has allocated more than Rs 12,000 crore in the current year’s budget to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. This has been the largest allocation since Independence as before 2013, budget for the same was only `4,295 crore. Today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a tribal woman has become the president of India for the first time,” he said.

The union minister also pointed out that despite central government’s approval of the ITDA block in Kolabira and Kirmira block in Jharsuguda, the state government paid no heed to it. BJP MP Suresh Pujari further said that though the Gond community started the freedom struggle almost 28 years before India’s Independence, its contribution went unnoticed.

More than 5,000 tribals of the Gond community from across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh among other states attended the event. The convention was presided over by the state president of Akhil Bharatiya Gondwana Gond Mahasabha Mahendra Nayak. National president of the Mahasabha Shishupal Shourie among other dignitaries attended the event. 
 

Comments

