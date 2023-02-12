Naba Das’s supporters doubting probe: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan once again attacked the state government on Saturday over the killing of Naba Kishore Das stating that even the slain minister’s supporters have no confidence in the ongoing investigation.

Pradhan, who was in Jharsuguda to attend the 15th national and first international convention of Akhil Bharatiya Gondwana Gond Mahasabha, told mediapersons that many of Das’ supporters have spoken to him and expressed doubts over the Crime Branch investigation.

“Let alone the Opposition, neither the public nor the supporters of Naba Babu are happy with it. They have been raising serious questions on the manner in which the investigation is being conducted. They said that a third party investigation will do justice and find out the real motive behind the murder,” he said.Pradhan visited the Jharsuguda residence of Das and offered his condolence to the bereaved family.

He also visited the residence of former state Assembly Speaker Kishore Mohanty and paid tribute to the leader, who passed away a year ago.Lashing at the state government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Pradhan said, there is a sense of lawlessness prevailing everywhere.

“That a cabinet minister is shot dead by an on-duty policeman in full public glare is very disturbing. If a powerful minister like Das was not safe, it speaks volumes about the law and order situation in the state,” he said.

Launching a broadside against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said the former who has been holding the Home portfolio for the last 23 years has miserably failed in his duty. The chief minister must take stern measures before situation slips out of his hand.

Expressing his reservation over the ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch, the Union minister said, “It is for the interest of the justice, the government should hand over the case to an independent agency,” Pradhan said.

Responding to the charges of Pradhan, the BJD said that the BJP should not politicise the issue. Party spokesperson Sasmit Patra said that politicisation of the killing of the former Health minister by the Union minister is not acceptable when the probe is being monitored by a retired judge of the Orissa High Court. Stating that the inquiry into the incident is progressing in a speedy manner, Patra said that the minister should wait till it is over.

