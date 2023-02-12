Home States Odisha

NCC flying training at Odisha's Rangeilunda airstrip soon

Speaking to mediapersons, Parida said the state government has decided to use the airstrip to provide flying training to the NCC cadets.

Published: 12th February 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of NCC cadets (Photo | EPS/Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A joint team from the department of Commerce and Transport and the NCC, along with Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida visited the Rangeilunda airstrip on Friday for its scientific and technical assessment, reinstating hopes for its expansion.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parida said the state government has decided to use the airstrip to provide flying training to the NCC cadets. “It will soon be expanded and necessary tender has already been floated for the purpose,” he added.

As the airports in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda have heavy traffic, Rangeilunda airstrip has been found suitable to provide flying training to the cadets, said NCC group commander Sachin Gupta. “Hangars and stowage materials will be made available for the expansion work of the airstrip for which the department has already sanctioned approval,” he informed.

Official sources said the Department of Higher Education (DHE) and the NCC Directorate, Odisha have decided to utilise unused airstrips in different parts of the state to provide flying training to the cadets. 
“The NCC Directorate found Rangeilunda airstrip suitable for microlite flying and constructed basic infrastructure for the training. Construction of hangars and stowage facilities will be facilitated by DHE, Odisha” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rangeilunda NCC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp