NCC flying training at Odisha's Rangeilunda airstrip soon

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A joint team from the department of Commerce and Transport and the NCC, along with Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida visited the Rangeilunda airstrip on Friday for its scientific and technical assessment, reinstating hopes for its expansion.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parida said the state government has decided to use the airstrip to provide flying training to the NCC cadets. “It will soon be expanded and necessary tender has already been floated for the purpose,” he added.

As the airports in Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda have heavy traffic, Rangeilunda airstrip has been found suitable to provide flying training to the cadets, said NCC group commander Sachin Gupta. “Hangars and stowage materials will be made available for the expansion work of the airstrip for which the department has already sanctioned approval,” he informed.

Official sources said the Department of Higher Education (DHE) and the NCC Directorate, Odisha have decided to utilise unused airstrips in different parts of the state to provide flying training to the cadets.

“The NCC Directorate found Rangeilunda airstrip suitable for microlite flying and constructed basic infrastructure for the training. Construction of hangars and stowage facilities will be facilitated by DHE, Odisha” they added.

