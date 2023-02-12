Odisha government to host two-day IAS officers’ conference from February 14

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a two-day OAS officers’ conference, the state government is all set to host the IAS officers’ conference on February 14 and 15 ahead of the budget session of the Assembly. The conference is being organised in physical mode after two years of pandemic pause.

The conference of senior officials will be held at two venues. The first day of the annual meet will be held at Lokseva Bhawan while the officers will move to Konark Eco Retreat on the second day. District collectors of all 30 districts will also attend the two-day summit.

Official sources said, senior officials of the state administration will discuss emerging issues and transformative initiatives adopted by the government after the conference is inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 14.

The conference will be of four parts. After the inaugural session, a group of secretaries will give presentations on the key initiatives undertaken by the government, following which there will be an interaction with district collectors.

On the first day, issues, including strengthening the delivery mechanism of key welfare programmes and government schemes, quality healthcare, Mission Shakti and small-scale industries, crop diversification, application of scientific knowledge in the government system and skill development will be discussed.

On the second day at Konark, startups and MSMEs, transformation in school education, improvement in rural economy through agriculture, development of tourism, improvement of telecommunication system in the state and provisioning of banking services in the rural areas will be discussed.

Among the secretaries, 5T secretary V K Pandian will give a presentation on the transformation the state is undergoing through the 5T initiative. Additional chief secretary (ACS) of Water Resources Anu Garg will discuss the improvement of the rural economy through irrigation. ACS Satyabrat Sahu will highlight the people-oriented revenue administration system.

While principal secretary of Finance department Vishal Kumar Dev will speak on expansion of the banking system, G Mathivathanan, Surendra Kumar and Shalini Pandit will deliberate on urban development, tourism and healthcare. Similarly, Mission Shakti secretary Sujata R Karthikeyan will discuss the growth of the rural economy and women empowerment through self-help groups.

