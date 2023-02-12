Home States Odisha

Odisha state district judiciary notches 116 per cent rise in case disposal in 2022

The courts disposed of 5,15,392 cases 3.20 pc compared to 2,38,588 cases in 2021

Published: 12th February 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district judiciary in the State has taken great strides in handling cases in the last one year. Disposal of cases by the district judiciary has increased by over 116.02 per cent in 2022 as compared to 2021.The district courts disposed of 5,15,392 cases at a case clearance rate (CCR) of 93.20 per cent compared to 2,38,588 cases in 2021.

This was revealed by the Orissa High Court’s Annual Report-2022, which was released on the occasion of two-day District Judges’ Conference 2023 at the Odisha Judicial Academy here on Saturday.The conference was inaugurated by Justice Sanjiv Khanna of Supreme Court in presence of Chief Justice S Muralidhar of Orissa High Court.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna (R)} of Supreme Court and
Odisha Chief Justice S Muralidhar  releasing the
Orissa High Court Annual Report 2022

Delivering the inaugural address Justice Sanjiv Khanna advised the district judges and judicial magistrates to guard against influence of internal biases and prejudices in adjudication while stressing the need to preserve the procedural rights for fair trial, protect individual liberty, promote accountability and strengthen the rule of law.On the release of annual report, Chief Justice Muralidhar said it showcases the wonderful work done by the judicial officers in the state. “I hope we can carry it forward”, he said.

Briefing on some aspects of the report the CJ said disposal of cases by high court increased by over 29.86 per cent compared to 2021 and 1,36,599 cases were disposed in 2022 at a CCR of 130.94 per cent as compared to 1,05,182 cases in 2021.Mentioning about increase in delivery of judgments, the CJ said 2,118 judgments were delivered by the high court in 2022 compared to 810 in 2021. Similarly, 1,61,263 judgments were delivered by the district courts in 2022 compared to 72,806 in 2021.

“The objective of releasing the annual report or report card is to make the Odisha judiciary more accountable to the people and more transparent in its functioning. It has earned appreciation of everyone nationally,” the CJ said. 

The annual report highlighted key achievements of the judiciary in 2022, which include establishment of vulnerable witness deposition centres (VWDCs) in all districts of the state for enabling the witnesses to depose without any fear or intimidation. The year saw establishment of 34 paperless courts making Odisha the first state in the country where there are such facilities in all the districts. The aim is to transform every court in the state into a paperless one by end of 2023.

This apart,  10 district court digitization hubs were created in 10 places - Angul, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Sonepur.The year also saw implementation of case load rationalisation across the district courts. Due to uneven distribution of cases across the state, some courts were overburdened with work, while some others had less work. This resulted in under-utilisation of the available judicial resources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Case clearance rate District judiciary Orissa High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp