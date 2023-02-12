Home States Odisha

Village of 200 tribal families in Odisha out of development radar

The locals depend on Bangiriposi community health centre, located around 35 km from the village which also does not have an anganwadi centre.

Published: 12th February 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Dantiakacha village | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Basic amenities like road, electricity, education and healthcare remain a distant dream for residents of Dantiakacha village in Brahmanagaon gram panchayat of Bangiriposi block. 

Home to around 200 tribal families, the village is yet to get electricity and a motorable road. The villagers, who have also not been allotted any house under government scheme, said they eke out a living by collecting sal leaves from the  nearby forest. Cultivation of paddy is not possible in the village due to absence of irrigation facility.

The locals depend on Bangiriposi community health centre, located around 35 km from the village which also does not have an anganwadi centre. The children of the village remain illiterate as the nearest primary school at Churabandh remains unreachable due to absence of road.

A resident Ramchandra Hembram said the village remains in dark even after 76 years of Independence. The few locals who own and use mobile phones charge their devices at other villages. “The rising cost of kerosene makes villagers go to bed early. A handful of children enrolled in schools in nearby villages are unable to study at home due to this,” he said. 

Dantiakacha is connected with Bangiriposi with a rough road. A bridge over Jhumuri stream  on the route is yet to be constructed. Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj said he will ask the project director of District Rural Development Agency and officials of Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Baripada to visit the village on Monday to take stock of the situation. Necessary steps will be taken after the team submits its report to the district administration. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dantiakacha tribal families Odisha 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp