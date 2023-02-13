5G launch notwithstanding, Odisha has 5.7K villages out of mobile coverage

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the next generation high speed 5G service is being rolled out across the country, Odisha has the highest number of villages having no mobile connectivity.As per data available with the department of Telecom (DoT), of the 24,680 uncovered villages in the country, 5,770 villages in the state are out of mobile coverage area. Odisha is followed by Andhra Pradesh (4,542), Madhya Pradesh (3,602) and Rajasthan (3,338).

Out of 51,176 villages in the state, 45,406 are covered by any type of mobile services - 2G/3G/4G with 25,115 towers and 74,072 base terminal stations (BTS).At least 12 districts in the state have more than 100 uncovered villages. The maximum 1,247 villages are in Kandhamal followed by 1,041 in Rayagada, 598 in Koraput, 582 in Gajapati, 545 in Kalahandi, 312 in Malkangiri, 224 in Nayagarh, 192 in Ganjam, 155 each in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh and 122 each in Deogarh and Boudh.

Although the state has 3.32 crore mobile users, including 2.21 crore in rural and 1.1 crore urban subscribers, the teledensity in Odisha is around 80 per cent against the national average of 85 per cent.Senior deputy director general and Odisha head of DoT BK Nayak said most of the uncovered villages are located in nine left wing extremism (LWE) affected districts and 10 aspirational districts.

“The department has set a target to cover every village irrespective of population with at least 4G by December 2023 through universal service obligation fund (USOF) projects fully supported and funded by the Centre. Reliance Jio has won the bid to set up mobile towers in both LWE affected districts and aspirational districts in the state,” he said.

DoT sources said there are 7,113 uncovered villages without 4G in Odisha. Under LWE Phase II, 483 4G towers at a cost of Rs 422 crore have been sanctioned with a target to be completed by March. Similarly, 3,933 villages in 10 aspirational districts will have 2,379 4G mobile towers at a cost of Rs 1,808 crore by November.

“Survey has been completed for 3,564 villages and land acquisition is under process. The state government is providing land free of cost. Under the USOF, it has also been planned to upgrade all existing 2G/3G towers to 4G. BSNL has been assigned to upgrade 1000 villages under this scheme,” Nayak added.

