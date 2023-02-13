BJP Mahila Morcha to kick-off selfie campaign with women beneficiaries

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP Mahila Morcha will launch the ‘Kamal Doot Abhiyan’ this month at gram panchayat level to convey the women-centric achievements of the Narendra Modi government.The campaign will begin with a selfie with Mahila Lavarthi (women beneficiaries) of various schemes from across all age groups and economic background and this will be posted on social media for wider communication, said national president of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan.

Srinivasan, who inaugurated the state executive committee meeting of the BJP Mahila Morcha at Cuttack on Sunday, said more than one crore selfies will be posted on social media platforms till March next year to make the women aware of the schemes launched by the Centre.“This will give the women an opportunity to make a comparison between achievements of the Modi government and the BJD government in the state,” she said.

She said the Mahila Morcha has chalked out an elaborate public outreach programme in which party workers will meet all sections of the society and all age groups to improve its voting share among women who constitute about 50 per cent of the total voters. Launching a scathing attack on the state government for the deteriorating law and order situation and increasing atrocities on women in the state, Srinivasan said the ruling BJD has miserably failed in providing security to women in the last 23 years. She said the meeting decided to further intensify its agitation against the state government.

Chairing the meeting, state Mahila Morcha president Smruti Patnaik said the BJD has been using women self-help groups as vote bank. The women members have started realising the real motive of the Naveen Patnaik government and will give a fitting reply in the next election.

