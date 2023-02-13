Home States Odisha

Chief secretary reviews projects in Balasore of Odisha

The chief secretary directed the collector to encourage SHG members and ensure the products manufactured by them are properly marketed.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday visited Balasore district to review ongoing development projects being implemented by the administration in various blocks.During his visit to Chandipur beach, Mahapatra directed Irrigation department officials to expedite the ongoing embankment works in Udaipur-Talasari and Chandipur to prevent ingress of saline water which has been affecting agriculture in the region. Superintending engineer of Balasore Irrigation Division Pravas Kumar Pradhan said the chief secretary expressed satisfaction over for the progress of the ongoing project.

The chief secretary also visited Maitapur in Simulia block along with collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde and other officials where he met some members of self-help groups who cultivate mustard. He held discussions with officials over market linkage and procurement of mustard from self-help group members.

The chief secretary directed the collector to encourage SHG members and ensure the products manufactured by them are properly marketed. Mahapatra later visited FM Medical College and Hospital, Talasari-Udaipur sea beach, Manoj Das Memorial in Sankhari under Bhograi block, Bichitrapur ecotourism and site for smart park at Nuniajodi bridge.

