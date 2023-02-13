Home States Odisha

Moquim targets govt, demands CBI probe into Naba Das killing

The Barabati-Cuttack MLA said the state government should agree for a CBI probe to unravel the truth behind the murder.

Published: 13th February 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha health minister Naba Das. (Photo | File)

Naba Das. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim on Sunday alleged the state government is using the Crime Branch to shield the mastermind behind the murder of former health minister Naba Kishore Das and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Addressing mediapersons, Moquim alleged people of the state including the deceased minister’s supporters do not have faith in the Crime Branch probe. The Barabati-Cuttack MLA said the state government should agree for a CBI probe to unravel the truth behind the murder.

He said the people of Jharsuguda, the Assembly constituency of the minister also want a CBI probe into the sensational incident. The probe should be conducted to ascertain whether the minister was killed over political enmity or business rivalry.“But the manner in which the state government engaged the Crime Branch to investigate the case shows there is an attempt to suppress the truth and shield the real culprit,” Moquim added.

Raising questions over the probe history of the Crime Branch, the senior Congress leader claimed the agency has failed to bring the real culprits to book in almost all the cases it has investigated. The state government has always been trying to mislead people in the name of Crime Branch probe, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps during the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Aero India 2023: Aim is to take defence exports to USD 5 billion by 2025, says PM
LTTE Chief V Prabhakaran
'LTTE supremo Prabhakaran is alive and will come out soon': Nedumaran
Image for representation purpose only.
Two new SC judges sworn in, apex court achieves full working strength of 34
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
BCCI shifts third India-Australia Test from Dharamsala to Indore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp