Moquim targets govt, demands CBI probe into Naba Das killing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim on Sunday alleged the state government is using the Crime Branch to shield the mastermind behind the murder of former health minister Naba Kishore Das and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Addressing mediapersons, Moquim alleged people of the state including the deceased minister’s supporters do not have faith in the Crime Branch probe. The Barabati-Cuttack MLA said the state government should agree for a CBI probe to unravel the truth behind the murder.

He said the people of Jharsuguda, the Assembly constituency of the minister also want a CBI probe into the sensational incident. The probe should be conducted to ascertain whether the minister was killed over political enmity or business rivalry.“But the manner in which the state government engaged the Crime Branch to investigate the case shows there is an attempt to suppress the truth and shield the real culprit,” Moquim added.

Raising questions over the probe history of the Crime Branch, the senior Congress leader claimed the agency has failed to bring the real culprits to book in almost all the cases it has investigated. The state government has always been trying to mislead people in the name of Crime Branch probe, he said.

