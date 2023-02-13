No end in sight to bovine menace in steel city

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Despite upgradation and beautification carried out by the administration before the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, residents of the steel city are yet to get respite from cattle menace here.A month before the HWC, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) had announced it would impose fine on cattle owners if they let their animals out on the roads. The corporation had planned to selectively protect certain roads leading to the hockey venue. However, the situation was reportedly back to square one as soon as the world cup got over.

Around 2019, RMC had floated tenders inviting agencies to supply, install, commission and maintain rapid frequency identification (RFID) system for keeping tab on the stray animals in the city but the initiative reportedly bore no fruit.RMC sources said a large kine-house has been set up at Sector 14 and around eight to 10 labourers engaged for its management.

“Two vehicles with trolleys have been pressed into service for catching the stray cattle. The kine-house now has around 150 cattle but the problem is most cattle are not claimed by their respective owners. In such a situation, the staff are forced to release the animals on the city outskirts,” they added.

Locals, meanwhile, alleged that the civic body lacked sincerity in handling bovine menace which is evident from its lax enforcement. “The city has above 10,000 cattle and 22 cattle sheds yet the animals wandering on the roads is a common sight,” they said.Contacted, deputy commissioner of RMC Sudhanshu Bhoi said fresh tender to curtail the bovine menace would soon be floated.

