Odisha on par with national average in tap water supply

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has achieved a tap water coverage of 50.44 lakh rural households under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) within a span of three years, setting it on par with the national average.Around 3.10 lakh households of the state were reported to have tap water connections as on August 15, 2019. Since the launch of JJM, about 47.34 lakh rural households have been covered.

In its progress report to the Centre, the state government has said provision of tap water supply has been made to 50.44 lakh (57 per cent) households out of a total 88.56 lakh rural households in Odisha as on February 6, 2023.

The national coverage under the scheme is 56.84 per cent with tap water supply to 11 crore rural households.The ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned 12,309 projects to the state with an estimated cost of Rs 57,168.58 crore.

Since the launch of the the scheme, the Centre allocated Rs 8,108.93 crore to the state which has drawn Rs 4,332.98 crore and utilised Rs 3,439.57 crore, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel informed the Lok Sabha.

The state received the highest allocation of Rs 3,323.42 crore in 2021-22 of which the Centre has released Rs 2,492.56 crore and the state has utilised Rs 1,306.2 crore. The central allocation further increased to Rs 3,608.62 crore in 2022-23.Odisha has drawn the first instalment of Rs 866.57 crore and the fund utilisation so far is Rs 1,169.66 crore.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has achieved a tap water coverage of 50.44 lakh rural households under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) within a span of three years, setting it on par with the national average.Around 3.10 lakh households of the state were reported to have tap water connections as on August 15, 2019. Since the launch of JJM, about 47.34 lakh rural households have been covered. In its progress report to the Centre, the state government has said provision of tap water supply has been made to 50.44 lakh (57 per cent) households out of a total 88.56 lakh rural households in Odisha as on February 6, 2023. The national coverage under the scheme is 56.84 per cent with tap water supply to 11 crore rural households.The ministry of Jal Shakti has sanctioned 12,309 projects to the state with an estimated cost of Rs 57,168.58 crore. Since the launch of the the scheme, the Centre allocated Rs 8,108.93 crore to the state which has drawn Rs 4,332.98 crore and utilised Rs 3,439.57 crore, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel informed the Lok Sabha. The state received the highest allocation of Rs 3,323.42 crore in 2021-22 of which the Centre has released Rs 2,492.56 crore and the state has utilised Rs 1,306.2 crore. The central allocation further increased to Rs 3,608.62 crore in 2022-23.Odisha has drawn the first instalment of Rs 866.57 crore and the fund utilisation so far is Rs 1,169.66 crore.