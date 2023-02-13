Remarks by JNU professor raises heat on UU campus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A seminar on Indian Constitution at Utkal University snowballed into controversy after activists from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested statements by JNU professor Surajit Majumdar here on Sunday.

Prof Majumdar was delivering a presentation during a seminar on the theme “Challenges before Constitution and Democracy,” organised by the Citizen’s Forum, when the protest broke out at the PG Council Hall. The protestors said, the professor made anti-India statements.

Police said two activists of ABVP who were present at the seminar objected to some statements of the economics professor of JNU. The seminar had to be suspended due to the protests.

Manas Kumar Sahu, an ABVP member, claimed Prof Majumdar told the seminar that Indian Constitution has been in danger since 2014. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the Constitution into his own hands.

Majumdar, however, said there was nothing objectionable in his statements. “I was the first speaker of the seminar during which I spoke about different provisions in the Constitution related to the economy. There was nothing objectionable in the presentation,” Majumdar told this newspaper.

The ABVP members, however, said the JNU professor termed the National Education Policy as anti-student and even spoke against the cow hug day.With tension prevailing over the protests, the organisers were forced to stop the proceedings mid-way. Sahid Nagar police reached the spot to control the situation.

Police said, there was no physical assault in the incident. Prof Majumdar, too, corroborated the same.

Later, the organisers and the protestors lodged separate complaints with police. The organisers alleged that protestors created disturbance during the programme while the latter accused the former of beating them up for objecting to the alleged objectionable statements made by the speaker.

In the evening, two groups of CPI(M) and ABVP protested in front of Utkal University and police intervened to disperse them. “Two cases have been registered in this connection and investigation is underway,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

The ABVP, in a statement, said such anti-India activities will not be allowed on educational campuses of the state. “We will launch protests in every campus. There should also be a probe into why a seminar was allowed to be held on a Sunday,” state secretary Arijit Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal condemned the incident. Its state president Debi Ranjan Tripathy said there is no place for violence in democracy and action should be taken against people involved in today’s episode.

Meanwhile, Utkal University Vice Chancellor Sabita Acharya said she was not aware of the protests as the seminar was organized by PG council chairman.

