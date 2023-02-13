Smart park at Burla in Odisha to be ready by March

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The much-awaited smart park at Burla in Sambalpur city will be ready by March this year.Located adjacent to the planetarium and Science Park, the park is being developed over an area of around two acre at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation commissioner Pradeep Sahu said the civil work of the park has almost been completed. Several equipment procured for the park will be installed soon and the work will be over by end of March.The smart park is different from other such facilities in the city.

While the usual parks in the city including Burla town have nothing unique except planted spaces and seating arrangements, the science park is the only off-beat facility for the children.However, the smart park will have several equipment and efforts are on to make it user-friendly for youths and the elderly.

The facility will have an amphitheatre, yoga platform, space for cycling and walkway. This apart, a musical fountain and rain harvesting structure have been installed in the park.

