Three ATMs looted in a month in Odisha, none solved yet

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Three back-to-back ATM loots in different parts of the tribal region in less than a month has raised questions on policing here.So far, police has been unable to zero in on the culprits.

On February 10, miscreants broke into the SBI ATM at Balada village in Nandapur police limits and fled with Rs 32 lakh cash. They further reportedly burnt the kiosk to erase evidence. In another incident the same night, miscreants damaged an SBI ATM at Nabarangpur main road but failed to conduct the loot due to timely intervention of the security personnel.

Similarly on January 21, miscreants fled with Rs 30 lakh from another SBI ATM at Dhodra village within Umerkote police limits. However, police has reportedly failed to crack these cases. What has left the investigating officials puzzled is all of these loots were conducted in a similar fashion - CCTVs were damaged with chemicals and money robbed using gas cutters.

“We suspect involvement of a well-organised gang behind the ATM loot that took place in Dhodra road in Nabarangpur district and are investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer of the district.

