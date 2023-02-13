Three injured in firing at Cuttack village

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Three persons were critically injured after an ex-serviceman opened fire at them in Jenapada village within Athagarh police limits on Sunday evening.The injured Bansidhar Nayak (60), his brother Dinabandhu (45) and son Jituna (32) were rushed to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after their condition worsened.

Sources said, the accused Sadananda Das of Haridapasi in Tigiria had settled at Maragatha chhak along NH-65 near Jenapada village after retiring from the Army. Sadananda reportedly had an illicit affair with the wife of another Army personnel of the village and had allegedly made videos with the woman viral on social media. While the relationship had led to tension in the village, the matter was settled amicably.

On Sunday, Sadananda was talking to the woman at Jenapada when her father-in-law Bansidhar along with her brothers-in-law Dinabandhu and Jituna arrived at the spot and picked up a quarrel with him.

The war of words soon turned sour and Sadananda opened fire on the three and fled the spot. While Bansidhar received bullet injuries on his abdomen, left arm and thigh, Dinabandhu was injured in his abdomen, arm and shoulder. Jituna received a bullet injury on his waist.Although police have started a probe into the incident, no FIR has yet been filed.

