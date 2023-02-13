Home States Odisha

Two Andhra tourists die in road mishap at Puri

The father-son duo riding the motorcycle and occupants of the four-wheeler also sustained injuries in the incident.

13th February 2023

By Express News Service

PURI: In a tragic incident, three persons including two tourists from Andhra Pradesh died in a bizarre road accident that took place on the Puri-Konark Marine Drive here on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Ramulu and Dakshyaini, both residents of Chittoor in AP and Rajesh Reddy, driver of the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling. Rajesh was from Pentakota of Puri.

Rajesh along with Ramulu and Dakshyaini was on way to Puri from Konark in the autorickshaw when a motorcycle hit their vehicle from the rear end near Bhuan village. During the same time, a four-wheeler that was enroute Konark hit the auto-rickshaw from the front.

The autorickshaw was badly damaged and the passengers as well as the driver were grievously hurt. While Rajesh and Ramulu died on the spot, Dakshyaini succumbed while being taken to SCM Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Police reached the area and began investigation. The father-son duo riding the motorcycle and occupants of the four-wheeler also sustained injuries in the incident.Marine police sources said bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

