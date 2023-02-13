Widow fulfills husband’s ‘temple’ wish in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: For Basanti Ghosh (70), a resident of Poda Astia village within Baripada Sadar police limits, fulfilling her deceased husband’s last wish of building a Lord Ram temple has been the biggest motivation of life.Basanti’s husband, Prahallad passed away in 2018. The childless couple found solace in shrines at Poda Astia and Baripada town which they visited every Tuesday and Saturday.

The temple built by Basanti Ghosh

at Poda Astia village | Express

An ardent devotee of Lord Ram, Prahallad wanted to construct a temple on his ancestral land around 600 metre from the village. While he started the work, it came to an abrupt end following his death. The responsibility of fulfilling her husband’s task fell on Basanti but financial constraints made it tough for the widow.

The work on the shrine remained disrupted due to the pandemic. After the curbs eased and the situation improved, Basanti was faced with the challenge of arranging funds for construction of the shrine. With no other option left, Basanti sold a portion of her husband’s ancestral land following which work on the temple started in the end of 2021. It was finally completed in January this year.

“I am happy and delighted as I fulfilled my husband’s wish. My husband would have been glad to see the shrine if he was alive,” she said. Sagar Kumar Behera a native of Poda Astia said devotees from Shamakhunta block and other areas visit the temple which was inaugurated on January 31. A grand procession was taken out from the temple and devotees took a dip in the Budhabalanga river as a part of a four-day ritual performed at the shrine.

