Work to be put on fast track as forest clearance for the last 68 km obtained in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The major bottleneck concerning the much-awaited Khurda-Balangir railway line seems to have been resolved with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change according forest clearance for a stretch of 68 km between Dasapalla and Purunakatak.

Sanctioned in 1994-95, the 301 km project was stuck due to many issues like court cases, land acquisition and forest clearance. Though it was fast-tracked following the intervention of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the delay in the diversion of forest land continued to be a major hurdle in the completion of the new line.

Vaishnaw on Sunday tweeted, “Forest permission has been given for the remaining 68 km section on Khurda Road-Balangir new line. All tenders are being issued and will be finalised soon.”

So far, a 115 km stretch of the new rail line (90 km from Khurda Road to Nuagaon and 25 km from Balangir to Jharatarabha) has been commissioned. The Nuagaon-Daspalla stretch from Khurda Road-end and Jharatarabha-Khambeswarpali stretch from Balangir-end have been targeted for commissioning during this financial year.

The 15.5 km stretch between Nuagaon and Dasapalla, targeted to be completed by March this year, has 57 minor and three major bridges along with 15 road under bridges (RUBs) and four road over bridges (ROBs). Similarly, the 21.7 km stretch Jhartarbha-Khambeswarpalli-Sonepur is likely to be ready by the end of the financial year. Work is under progress across the stretch except between Buguda and Purunakatak.

A senior railway official attributed the slow progress of the project to delay in handing over of required land and forest clearance. “As the forest clearance has been obtained, the project is expected to be completed by December 2025, subject to availability of 97.59 acre of private land and 262.75 acre of government land,” he added.

Meanwhile, the minister has advised officials to work in proper coordination with all agencies from the grassroots to sort out land acquisition and other pending issues. The highest Rs 1,599 crore has been allocated for the project in the 2023-24 budget.

