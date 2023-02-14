Home States Odisha

After schools, hospitals in Ganjam set for transformation under 5T scheme

After transformation of schools, now government hospitals in Ganjam district are all set for a revamp under the 5T initiative of the state government.

14th February 2023

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  After transformation of schools, now government hospitals in Ganjam district are all set for a revamp under the 5T initiative of the state government. In the first phase, at least 13 hospitals in the district will be modernised. Plans have been finalised in this regard and one hospital each in the 13 Assembly segments of the district will undergo facelift, said official sources.The total cost of transforming the hospitals including one in Berhampur is expected to be around `78 crore. 

An action plan prepared in this regard has been sent by district collector Dibyajyoti Parida to commissioner-cum-principal secretary of the Health and Family Welfare department. As per the proposal, while Rs 11.24 crore has been earmarked for Berhampur City Hospital, Rs 6.12 crore for Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital, Rs 8.27 crore for Chhatrapur hospital, Rs 5.53 crore for Hinjili hospital, Rs 7.62 crore for Aska hospital,Rs 4.07 crore for Polasara CHC, Rs 4.09 crore for Kodala hospital, Rs 4.23 crore for Khallikote hospital, Rs 4.77 crore for Keluapalli hospital, Rs 6.26 crore for Adapada health centre, Rs 5.45 crore for Chikiti hospital, Rs 4.71 crore for Sorada hospital and Rs 5.06 crore for Digapahandi CHC.

The hospitals proposed for transformation under the 5T initiative will provide quality healthcare to patients. The infrastructure of the hospitals will be upgraded and the posts of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other staff increased. CDMO Dr Uma Mishra is visiting the 13 hospitals to know their requirements.

