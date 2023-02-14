Another tusker found dead in Athagarh

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A tusker was found electrocuted in Athagarh forest division on Monday morning, raising question marks on protection for the big animals in conflict zones. The carcass of the tusker was spotted by locals on a patch of agricultural land in Nua Bandha Nua Taila cashew jungle of Betia reserve forest within Athagarh range.

The trunk of the tusker, aged around 20, bore a deep cut after it came in contact with a live wire. Detached electric wires were found on the vegetable farm inside the cashew forest. It is suspected the tusker while searching for food entered the vegetable farm and got electrocuted. The elephant had experienced severe pain which was evident from release of stool and urine on the spot.

“Even as the jumbo managed to free itself after coming in contact with the charged peripheral fencing around the vegetable farm, it struggled, knelt down with loud screams and collapsed before succumbing,” said eyewitnesses. Locals blamed forest officials for the tusker’s death. Although at least three elephants have been roaming in the locality for the last few days, forest officials did not keep a tab on their movements, they said.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and launched an investigation. Later, postmortem was conducted by Athagarh block veterinary surgeon Dr Sushant Kumar Behera. “Beside injury marks on its head and right leg, a deep cut mark was found with clotting of blood on the right side of its trunk,” said Behera. After postmortem, the forest officials seized both the tusks and buried the carcass at a nearby spot. This is the third tusker death reported from the forest division within a month.

