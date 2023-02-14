Home States Odisha

BJD protests over railway ‘neglect’ in Odisha

Accusing the Centre of neglecting Mayurbhanj in the railway sector, the district unit of BJD staged dharna in front of the collector’s office here on Monday.

Published: 14th February 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJD workers staging dharna in front of the collector’s office on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Accusing the Centre of neglecting Mayurbhanj in the railway sector, the district unit of BJD staged dharna in front of the collector’s office here on Monday. The ruling party workers claimed that though the state government is willing to provide free land and other facilities, the Centre is yet to improve railway connectivity in the tribal-dominated district. The Centre allocated a meagre Rs 1,000 for development of railway infrastructure in Mayurbhanj in this year’s budget, they alleged.

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior BJD leader Sarojini Hembram said during her tenure as a Parliamentarian, she had demanded railway connectivity between Budhamara and Chakulia, Bangiriposi and Garumahisani and Badampahar in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. “I raised these demands in the Parliament several times and even wrote letters to the Railway Ministry. But the projects are yet to come up in the district,” she added.

District president of BJD and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marandi said the Centre is earning crores of rupees as revenue from the mines of Mayurbhanj. But no steps have been taken to boost the railway infrastructure of the region. “The MP of Mayurbhanj is from BJP but he is silent on the neglect meted out to the district by the Railway Ministry,” he alleged.

Later in the day, the BJD leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through the district administration. Among others, chairman of Baripada municipality Krushnananda Mohanty, chairperson of Special Development Council Debasish Marandi and former MLA Sananda Marandi were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp