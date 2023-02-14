BJD protests over railway ‘neglect’ in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Accusing the Centre of neglecting Mayurbhanj in the railway sector, the district unit of BJD staged dharna in front of the collector’s office here on Monday. The ruling party workers claimed that though the state government is willing to provide free land and other facilities, the Centre is yet to improve railway connectivity in the tribal-dominated district. The Centre allocated a meagre Rs 1,000 for development of railway infrastructure in Mayurbhanj in this year’s budget, they alleged.

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior BJD leader Sarojini Hembram said during her tenure as a Parliamentarian, she had demanded railway connectivity between Budhamara and Chakulia, Bangiriposi and Garumahisani and Badampahar in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. “I raised these demands in the Parliament several times and even wrote letters to the Railway Ministry. But the projects are yet to come up in the district,” she added.

District president of BJD and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marandi said the Centre is earning crores of rupees as revenue from the mines of Mayurbhanj. But no steps have been taken to boost the railway infrastructure of the region. “The MP of Mayurbhanj is from BJP but he is silent on the neglect meted out to the district by the Railway Ministry,” he alleged.

Later in the day, the BJD leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through the district administration. Among others, chairman of Baripada municipality Krushnananda Mohanty, chairperson of Special Development Council Debasish Marandi and former MLA Sananda Marandi were present.

BARIPADA: Accusing the Centre of neglecting Mayurbhanj in the railway sector, the district unit of BJD staged dharna in front of the collector’s office here on Monday. The ruling party workers claimed that though the state government is willing to provide free land and other facilities, the Centre is yet to improve railway connectivity in the tribal-dominated district. The Centre allocated a meagre Rs 1,000 for development of railway infrastructure in Mayurbhanj in this year’s budget, they alleged. Former Rajya Sabha member and senior BJD leader Sarojini Hembram said during her tenure as a Parliamentarian, she had demanded railway connectivity between Budhamara and Chakulia, Bangiriposi and Garumahisani and Badampahar in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. “I raised these demands in the Parliament several times and even wrote letters to the Railway Ministry. But the projects are yet to come up in the district,” she added. District president of BJD and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marandi said the Centre is earning crores of rupees as revenue from the mines of Mayurbhanj. But no steps have been taken to boost the railway infrastructure of the region. “The MP of Mayurbhanj is from BJP but he is silent on the neglect meted out to the district by the Railway Ministry,” he alleged. Later in the day, the BJD leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through the district administration. Among others, chairman of Baripada municipality Krushnananda Mohanty, chairperson of Special Development Council Debasish Marandi and former MLA Sananda Marandi were present.