Home States Odisha

Cabinet approves proposal to reduce ATF to 1 per cent at BPIA

Earlier on August 22, 2017, the state government had reduced VAT on ATF to one per cent under RCS-UDAN scheme only at RCS airports for RCS flights for a period of 10 years.

Published: 14th February 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state cabinet on Monday approved the proposal to reduce VAT to one per cent on sale of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in Odisha including the non-regional connectivity scheme (non-RCS) at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

Earlier on August 22, 2017, the state government had reduced VAT on ATF to one per cent under RCS-UDAN scheme only at RCS airports for RCS flights for a period of 10 years. The state government has now decided to reduce VAT to one per cent on sale of ATF to RCS fixed-wing aircrafts, helicopters, seaplanes at any airport, heliport, helipad or water aerodrome located within Odisha.

Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra told mediapersons that this will supersede the earlier notification of the Finance department for RCS airports and will be co-terminus with the validity of the earlier notification till August 21, 2027.  

Presently, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Jeypore and Utkela are recognised as RCS airports in the state under the UDAN scheme. The oil marketing companies based out of these RCS locations are selling ATF to the RCS aircrafts with reduced VAT of one per cent. 

Mahapatra said all these airports are either connecting or being planned to connect  BPIA at Bhubaneswar. However, being a non-RCS airport, reduced VAT of one per cent on ATF was not applicable at the BPIA, he said.

With the implementation of this proposal, Bhubaneswar will captivate the RCS airline operators to have their operational base at BPIA. This will enhance regional air connectivity, attract investment of airlines, generate employment and also reduce cost of travel, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VAT
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp