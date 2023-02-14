CM Naveen Patnaik unveils new MCH in Keonjhar

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 259 development projects worth Rs 4,703 crore during his visit to Keonjhar on Monday. He also gave away Rs 378 crore monetary assistance in the form of interest free loans to 14,372 women self-help groups (SHGs) in the district.

The newly-launched projects included the Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Keonjhar. Naveen said along with the MCH, the state government is ready with the infrastructure for a cancer hospital and nursing college. People of the district will be able to avail advanced healthcare services in the state-run hospital which is an initiative under the 5T initiative of Odisha government, he said.

Set up over an area of 44 acre of land at an investment of Rs 480 crore, the MCH now has 22 departments with the strength of 55 teaching faculties and 28 senior residents and tutors. At least 100 students from different states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have been admitted to the medical college in the first batch for the academic session 2022-23. Of the total students, 39 belong to government schools in Odisha.

In an interactive session, students also shared their experiences with the CM. Naveen also showed the notification of the unitary university status accorded to Dharanidhar Autonomous College in Keonjhar to students. In his address to the people of Keonjhar, Naveen said farmers, women and youths are the three major pillars which will play a significant role in the development of the state. “Farmers, women and youths represent Trishakti who will usher change to fulfil the dream of a developed state.”

Thousands of people gathered at the function said ‘yes’ when the CM asked, “Apana Mane Khusi Ta (Are you happy)?” Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, 5T secretary VK Pandian, MLAs and people’s representatives from Keonjhar were present.

Dharanidhar Sports Complex launched

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Dharanidhar Sports Complex in Keonjhar on Monday. The new complex boasts of a natural turf football field, 400 metre synthetic track with LED floodlights and gallery with a seating capacity of 1,000. Besides, an archery arena has been developed for budding and talented archers. The complex also has an indoor hall with six badminton courts and is complemented with a 200-bed fully furnished residential facility for both male and female athletes and staff. The campus is spread over nine acre of land and has been developed at a cost of over Rs 35 crore.

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 259 development projects worth Rs 4,703 crore during his visit to Keonjhar on Monday. He also gave away Rs 378 crore monetary assistance in the form of interest free loans to 14,372 women self-help groups (SHGs) in the district. The newly-launched projects included the Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Keonjhar. Naveen said along with the MCH, the state government is ready with the infrastructure for a cancer hospital and nursing college. People of the district will be able to avail advanced healthcare services in the state-run hospital which is an initiative under the 5T initiative of Odisha government, he said. Set up over an area of 44 acre of land at an investment of Rs 480 crore, the MCH now has 22 departments with the strength of 55 teaching faculties and 28 senior residents and tutors. At least 100 students from different states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have been admitted to the medical college in the first batch for the academic session 2022-23. Of the total students, 39 belong to government schools in Odisha. In an interactive session, students also shared their experiences with the CM. Naveen also showed the notification of the unitary university status accorded to Dharanidhar Autonomous College in Keonjhar to students. In his address to the people of Keonjhar, Naveen said farmers, women and youths are the three major pillars which will play a significant role in the development of the state. “Farmers, women and youths represent Trishakti who will usher change to fulfil the dream of a developed state.” Thousands of people gathered at the function said ‘yes’ when the CM asked, “Apana Mane Khusi Ta (Are you happy)?” Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, 5T secretary VK Pandian, MLAs and people’s representatives from Keonjhar were present. Dharanidhar Sports Complex launched Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Dharanidhar Sports Complex in Keonjhar on Monday. The new complex boasts of a natural turf football field, 400 metre synthetic track with LED floodlights and gallery with a seating capacity of 1,000. Besides, an archery arena has been developed for budding and talented archers. The complex also has an indoor hall with six badminton courts and is complemented with a 200-bed fully furnished residential facility for both male and female athletes and staff. The campus is spread over nine acre of land and has been developed at a cost of over Rs 35 crore.