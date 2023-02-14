Home States Odisha

Dharna for city hospital in Kendrapara enters 13th day

The old building of the DHH  is currently functioning as a primary health centre where OPD services are available from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 6 pm.”  

Published: 14th February 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Locals staging protest in Kendrapara town over city hospital demand | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The indefinite dharna launched by locals on February 1 demanding to set up the city hospital at the century-old building of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in the town entered the 13th day on Monday.  The DHH was shifted from the old building at Khadianga locality  to Samagudia on the outskirts of Kendrapara town on January 9.

“We would continue protest till the government takes a decision regarding establishment of a city hospital or community health centre (CHC) at the old district headquarters hospital building at Khadianga and appoint more doctors in all the government hospitals in the district,” said  Amarbara Biswal, a social worker of Kendrapara.

More than half of the sanctioned doctors’ posts have been lying vacant in the district. “It is high time the government established a  city hospital at Kendrapara town to provide better health services to people as it is not possible to travel 10 km to reach the new hospital at Samagudia,” said former minister and senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera. 

Additional district medical officer M Beg said, “The objective of the government to establish  a new hospital at Samagudia on the outskirts of Kendrapara town at the cost of Rs 110 crore was to reduce the burden on the century-old hospital. The old building of the DHH  is currently functioning as a primary health centre where OPD services are available from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 6 pm.”  

The district administration has recently written to the health secretary regarding the establishment of a community health centre at the old building of DHH. “We have repeatedly urged the agitators to call off the dharna but they are unrelenting,” said sub-collector Niranjan Behera. 
 

