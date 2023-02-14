Ghanashyam Mohapatra conferred with Jayadev Award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AFTER being mired in controversy for over two years, the 31st edition of Odisha State Film Awards for the year 2019 were given away by the Culture department on Monday. Filmmaker Ghanashyam Mohapatra was conferred the prestigious Jayadev Award for his contribution to the growth of Odia film industry. The best film, best director, best actor and best art director went to Nilamadhab Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’. Panda received the best film and director awards while actor Pitobas Tripathy, who was the lead actor in ‘Kalira Atita’ got the best actor award. The film has also bagged the Best Art Director award for Kalinga Keshari Nayak.

The state government had declared the awards on November 5, 2021. Subsequently, Odia film director Bobby Islam filed a petition challenging the legality of the selection list. The jury had selected ‘Khusi’, a remake of Korean film ‘Hope’ for awards in best actor, best actress, best editor and best child artiste categories. Similarly, ‘Golmal Love’, a remake of Punjabi film ‘Carry on Jatta’ was nominated in the best comedy artiste category.

The Orissa HC in January had nullified the awards and directed state to publish a fresh list. Accordingly, while Pitobas was chosen the best actor, the best editor award went to the Punit Raj for ‘Babu Bhaijaan’ and the best child artiste award went to Sanjay for ‘Ranga Barasiba Tupuru Tupuru’. The best comedy artiste award went to Harihar Mohapatra for ‘Kotiye Re Gotie Mana’. Movie ‘Sala Budhar Badla’, directed by Sabyasachi Mohapatra, received four awards - best story for late Kapileswar Mohapatra, best sound recordist for Chandrashekhar Sharma, best playwright for late Atal Bihari Panda and best costume Chaitanya Mathari. The Special Jury Award was given away to actor Rohit Raj for his movie ‘Kotie Re Gotie Mana’.

The State Tele Awards were also given away at the glittering ceremony. While ‘Kalia Karuchi Leela’ was given the best telefilm award, its producer Debasis Patra and director Ashwini Gadnayak received the best producer and best director awards respectively. Debasis also received the best actor award and Lipsa Mishra got the best actress for ‘Rangila Bohu’. The Best Tele Serial award has gone to ‘Sargam’ and best director award to Chandi Parija.

