Naba Das death: Crime branch remand ends, Gopal in jail

Published: 14th February 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Gopal Das being taken to Jharsuguda sub-jail on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Dismissed ASI Gopal Krushna Das, the prime accused in the murder of minister Naba Kishore Das, was sent to jail after his third phase Crime Branch (CB) remand came to end on Monday. 

The JMFC court, Brajrajnagar had granted remand extension of Gopal for the third time on February 8 and permitted the CB to conduct his narco analysis and polygraph tests. The same day, the accused was taken to Gujarat for the tests. Subsequently, he was brought back to Jharsuguda on Sunday night.

Remand advocate Harishankar Agrawal said the accused was produced in the JMFC court and remanded in judicial custody. He has been lodged in Jharsuguda sub-jail. As the CB has already taken Gopal on remand for 13 days, it may not be allowed any more extension. The CB has filed a petition to record the confessional statement of the accused under section 164 of the CrPC. Official sources said Gopal’s statement will be recorded on Tuesday. 
 

