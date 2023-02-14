National Flag is soul, identity of country, says Governor Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

PURI: The national flag is the soul and identity of the country, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal here on Monday. Unfurling a 36-feet high and 24-feet wide Tri-colour, on a 108-feet high post near Batagaon on the outskirts of Puri town, the Governor said every citizen of the nation irrespective of caste and religion is equal under the flag which instills a sense of pride and patriotism among people.

The Tri-colour, hoisted along the Puri-Bhubaneswar national highway, is an initiative of Flag Foundation of India (FFI) founded by industrialist Naveen Jindal. Speaking on the occasion, Jindal said ‘Har ghar tiranga har din tiranga’ is the slogan of the foundation. He recounted his inspiration from the US where citizens respect their national flag. “In course of my initiative in India, I had to face legal wrangles. Every citizen has the constitutional right to hoist the National Flag,” the industrialist said.

School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash, Sports Minister Tusarkanti Behera and CSR head of Jindal Group PK Hota too spoke at the event. District magistrate Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh were among those present.



