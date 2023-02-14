Odisha CM asks collectors to reach out to people, identify issues of concern

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the collectors and district administrations to reach out to more people so as to identify issues of concern and use technology to sort them out in a faster, simple and hassle manner.

Inaugurating the two-day conference of district collectors and senior IAS officers here, Patnaik said that the 5T initiative and ‘Mo Sarkar’, the twin initiatives have enhanced the state government’s people’s outreach programme.

He also said that he would like to see development programmes being implemented in the shortest possible time and welfare programmes reaching all the legitimate beneficiaries. “There should be a competition among districts for the realization of goals, and a benchmark set for others,” he added.

Stating that the farm sector has the potential to revitalize the rural economy, he said that the administration should continue to excel in this sector. “We should focus more on farm mechanization, crop diversification, horticulture and floriculture, dairy development and fisheries. Our ‘Millet Mission’ has now been taken up nationally to improve nutrition,” he added.

The chief minister further mentioned how .is now a food surplus state contributing to the national

public distribution system. He highlighted the fact that agriculture and allied sectors provide maximum employment to people in rural areas.

With women empowerment at the core of all initiatives, Patnaik said that government intends to transform the Mission Shakti groups into small and medium enterprises. The government is providing interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh so that they can convert their units to flourishing units, he said. He also added that a target has been fixed to provide Rs 50,000 crore to Mission Shakti groups in the next five years.

The chief minister then asked the collectors to provide all possible support to Mission Shaktri groups in the realization of this objective. He appreciated the Mission Shakti industrial park conceived and implemented by the Koraput administration and announced that this will be adopted by the entire state.

Besides this, Patnaik also emphasized on the vital role played by the start-ups in the economic development of the state. Stating that a lot has been done by the government in this regard, he said the O-hub is in operation as one of the big incubation centres for start-ups. “We are trying to make Odisha one of the top three start-up destinations in the country,” he added.

The chief minister said other flagship programmes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, school transformation, tourism promotion, and sports also require the special attention of the officers. "Odisha has been at the forefront of many states for its transformative initiatives with sports, healthcare, school transformation, women empowerment, skill development, crop production, and Covid management being some of the sectors that attract special mention," he added.

Official sources said that 17 topics will be discussed at the two-day conference. The conference will shift to Konark Eco-retreat on the second day on Wednesday.

