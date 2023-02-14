Odisha fails to get central assistance under PMAY during 2022-23 FY

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delay in distribution of houses to beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has cost the state dear. Even as the current financial year is coming to an end, the state has not received a single penny from the Centre under the rural housing scheme till the end of January.

The state government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 5,906 crore for the flagship programme for 2022-23 and has completed construction of only 20,492 units by February 2, 2023. As the scheme is implemented under 60:40 ratio, the central share being 60 per cent comes to around Rs 3,543 crore.

Had the state government distributed the 8.17 lakh houses sanctioned by the Centre in May 2021 to beneficiaries on time, it could have reimbursed the central share. It took 20 months and three surveys for selection of beneficiaries. Though the state government published the provisional list of 9.59 lakh beneficiaries on January 16, the list has not yet been finalised due to objections raised by people.

Responding to a query by BJD MP Sasmit Patra, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that the ministry has allocated 26,95,837 houses to Odisha since inception of the scheme since April 1, 2016 out of which 17,15,018 houses have been constructed and 9,80,819 remain incomplete. The target to complete construction of all the allocated houses by March 31, 2024.

On allocation of funds to the state, Singh said the Centre released `2,197.33 crore in 2019-20, `2,821.87 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 1,011.87 crore in 2021-21. However, no central share has been released under the scheme to Odisha in the current financial year.

While 3,61,187 houses were constructed in 2019-20, 3,95,106 lakh were built in 2020-21 and 97,143 houses during the peak of Covid pandemic in 2021-22. Only 20,492 housing units have been completed during 2022-23, he added. To another question on the selection procedure for the scheme, the minister said identification of eligible persons under PMAY-G is based on housing deprivation parameters and exclusion criteria prescribed under the socio-economic caste census (SECS) 2011. A system generated priority list of households from the 2011 database is discussed at gram sabhas and after due verification a permanent waiting list (PWL) is prepared.

