Odisha man held for sending porn clips to woman

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sending porn videos to a married woman of Bantala area within Bayree police limits here.

The accused was identified as Dev Kishore Behera of Bayree. Police said Behera was an acquaintance of the victim. According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused used to send messages to her on WhatsApp. Last month, he reportedly sent an obscene photo to her following which she warned him. However, Behera started to send porn clips to her.

“When I continued to receive the obscene video clips, I informed my in-laws who requested the accused to refrain from such acts. But he again sent porn clips to me in the first week of this month. I then lodged a complaint against Behera with Bayree police,” alleged the victim in her complaint. Bayree IIC Pradipta Kanungo said the accused was arrested and his mobile phone seized. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

JAJPUR: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sending porn videos to a married woman of Bantala area within Bayree police limits here. The accused was identified as Dev Kishore Behera of Bayree. Police said Behera was an acquaintance of the victim. According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused used to send messages to her on WhatsApp. Last month, he reportedly sent an obscene photo to her following which she warned him. However, Behera started to send porn clips to her. “When I continued to receive the obscene video clips, I informed my in-laws who requested the accused to refrain from such acts. But he again sent porn clips to me in the first week of this month. I then lodged a complaint against Behera with Bayree police,” alleged the victim in her complaint. Bayree IIC Pradipta Kanungo said the accused was arrested and his mobile phone seized. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.