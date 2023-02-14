Home States Odisha

Odisha man held for sending porn clips to woman

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sending porn videos to a married woman of Bantala area within Bayree police limits here.

Published: 14th February 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sending porn videos to a married woman of Bantala area within Bayree police limits here.

The accused was identified as Dev Kishore Behera of Bayree. Police said Behera was an acquaintance of the victim. According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused used to send messages to her on WhatsApp. Last month, he reportedly sent an obscene photo to her following which she warned him. However, Behera started to send porn clips to her. 

“When I continued to receive the obscene video clips, I informed my in-laws who requested the accused to refrain from such acts. But he again sent porn clips to me in the first week of this month. I then lodged a complaint against Behera with Bayree police,” alleged the victim in her complaint. Bayree IIC Pradipta Kanungo said the accused was arrested and his mobile phone seized. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp