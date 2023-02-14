Odisha police seize bombs, ganja from vehicle

Home States Odisha

A patrolling team of police spotted the vehicle parked along the road at around 3 am.

SAMBALPUR:  Thelkuli police recovered bombs and over a quintal of ganja from a vehicle near Khinda chowk on Sambalpur-Jharsuguda highway here on Monday. The vehicle driver, however, managed to escape.

A patrolling team of police spotted the vehicle parked along the road at around 3 am. On seeing the cops, the driver ran away from the spot towards Khinda forest. Suspecting foul play, police searched the vehicle and recovered four handmade bombs and more than 109 kg ganja packed in 22 bags from the vehicle. 

Police also seized a vehicle pass of Uttar Pradesh Assembly and two vehicle registration number plates. On verification, police found that the registration plate fixed on the vehicle was also fake.

Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar said on getting information, the bomb squad was sent to the spot and the explosives were diffused. The bombs were not dangerous. The vehicle was seized and an investigation has been launched into the matter.  
 

