Orissa High Court orders restoration of cremation ground at Gop

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Orissa High Court has ordered restoration of ‘smasan’ (cremation ground) land to its original area of 1.32 acre at Gop in Puri district instead of going ahead with alienation of part of it in favour of state Commerce and Transport department to construct a bus stand-cum-market complex.

The division bench of Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra further directed maintaining of status quo on the entire 1.32 acre ‘smasan’ land till the restoration process is completed.

The court issued the direction on a petition filed by Prabodha Kumar Senapati and nine other residents of the area. Advocate Suryakanta Dash submitted arguments on behalf of the petitioners.

“It transpires that in the name of development the government is seeking to alienate vacant land earmarked for communal purpose citing judgment of the Supreme Court and reporting compliance of exchange but, the land offered in exchange was encumbered and occupied. As a result, land for communal purpose is therefore disappearing,” the bench observed in its February 10 order.

The grievance of the petitioners was that the government had taken away part of land earmarked for the ‘smasan and initiated process of alienation of the land in favour of State Commerce and Transport department, to construct a bus stand-cum-market complex. In the process the cremation ground stood reduced to area below one acre from original 1.32 acre.

The tehsildar of Gop on his part claimed that the gram panchayat by a resolution had stated that the land has completely lost its characteristics. It is not being used as ‘smasan’ place since last 100 years and there is no sign of any cremation structure existing over it.

The tehsildar had also claimed that for local development, the panchayat had not raised objection against de-reserving the land for eventual alienation in favour of Road Transport and Commerce department. However, the bench observed, “We have not been shown any contemporaneous or immediately preceding evidence, for the tehsildar to have found that the ‘smasan’ land has lost its character since long and not been used for the purpose.”

