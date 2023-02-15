Home States Odisha

BJP hits streets over Naba murder, seeks CBI probe

Reiterating his party demand for a CBI probe into the murder case, Majhi told reporters that his party will intensify the agitation across the state.

Published: 15th February 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha health minister Naba Das. (Photo | File)

Naba Das. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Tuesday raised the ante against the BJD government demanding resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over his failure to protect his cabinet colleague and former minister Naba Kishore Das and the ‘shoddy’ investigation by the Crime Branch in the murder case.

Launching its three-day agitation against the deteriorating law and order situation from the state capital, the saffron party hit the streets staging demonstrations at five strategic locations of the city to voice its anger against spate of murder across the state involving politicians of the ruling BJD.

“Around 4.5 crore people of the state are feeling unsafe more so after the daylight murder of a powerful BJD minister by a police officer on duty in full public glare. The state’s descent into lawlessness is precisely due to inefficient administration under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has lost moral right to continue in office after the murder of Das,” said BJP MP Basanta Panda before police took him into preventive custody.

Panda was picketing at AG Square along with Opposition chief whip in Assembly Mohan Majhi, district unit president Babu Singh, party spokesperson Dilip Mohanty, Jagannath Pradhan and others.Similar demonstrations by BJP leaders were also organised at Jaydev Vihar, Palasuni, Khandagiri and Samantarapur Chhak.

Reiterating his party demand for a CBI probe into the murder case, Majhi told reporters that his party will intensify the agitation across the state. As the BJP agitations created traffic problem in the city, the Commissionerate Police took all senior leaders of the party into preventive custody to be released later on.

The party will hold similar demonstrations in all district headquarters on Wednesday demanding the CM’s resignation and on the third day, the BJP will stage dharna near Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naba Das Naba Das death Crime Branch
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp