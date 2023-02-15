E-admission violation slur on Odisha's Rajendra University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The department of Higher Education has pulled up another university for allegedly admitting students by violating the e-admission norms. After Khallikote and Kalahandi universities, the department on Tuesday issued show cause notice to Rajendra University at Balangir for irregularities in PG admission. While the department has made it mandatory for all colleges and universities to admit UG and PG students online through its students academic management system (SAMS) portal, the university had admitted two students offline in 2022-23 academic session. The department sought a thorough inquiry into the matter and sought an action taken report on disciplinary action taken against the persons responsible.