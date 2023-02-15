Home States Odisha

Forest fire in Podadiha range of Similipal Tiger Reserve

On being informed, the fire squad, security personnel along with protection assistants reached the spot to douse the flames.

forest fire

Image of a wildfire used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As many as three locations in the forests under Podadiha wildlife range within Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) - South have reportedly caught fire since Monday. Sources said fire in the three locations - Anantapur, Patharkhani and Khandachira is yet to be brought under control as the flames are spreading rapidly.

Contacted, range officer Madan Mohan Mahanta said the fire was detected on Monday night by satellite inflation. On being informed, the fire squad, security personnel along with protection assistants reached the spot to douse the flames.

“As per information the hilly terrains facilitated spread of the flames. The fire lines which were carried out by the forest personnel to prevent the fire from one place to another failed to serve the purpose as the dry leaves fall on the line,” he said adding, the security personnel have been successful in dousing the flames in some areas with help of sticks and air blowers but the drive is on.

Podadiha wildlife range
