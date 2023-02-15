Gogineni appointed new Similipal Tiger Reserve field director

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing incidents of poaching in Similipal, the state government on Tuesday posted conservator of forests Prakash Chand Gogineni as in-charge field director of the Tiger Reserve and RCCF Baripada circle.

Gogineni will replace T Ashok Kumar who has been transferred and posted as RCCF in-charge of Sambalpur circle. Currently serving as DFO of Dhenkanal, Gogineni has earned plaudits for his strong forest conservation and wildlife protection work.

Similarly, the forest department posted Nandankanan deputy director Sanjeet Kumar as RCCF in-charge of Bhubaneswar circle, while Banai DFO Sanath Kumar N was appointed in the former’s place.

Cuttack DFO Sanjay Kumar Swain has been appointed as the conservator of forests at the office of the PCCF and HoFF.

The department has posted Balasore ACF Sumit Kumar Kar as the Dhenkanal DFO and Jharsuguda DFO Lalit Kumar Patra as Banai DFO.

Kalahandi (North) ACF Anurag Mishra has been posted as the DFO of the division, while additional CE CDA Khuswant Singh has been transferred and posted as the Balasore (Wildlife) DFO.

