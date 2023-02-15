Home States Odisha

Gogineni appointed new Similipal Tiger Reserve field director

The department has posted Balasore ACF Sumit Kumar Kar as the Dhenkanal DFO and Jharsuguda DFO Lalit Kumar Patra as Banai DFO.

Published: 15th February 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

tiger

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing incidents of poaching in Similipal, the state government on Tuesday posted conservator of forests Prakash Chand Gogineni as in-charge field director of the Tiger Reserve and RCCF Baripada circle.

Gogineni will replace T Ashok Kumar who has been transferred and posted as RCCF in-charge of Sambalpur circle. Currently serving as DFO of Dhenkanal, Gogineni has earned plaudits for his strong forest conservation and wildlife protection work.

Similarly, the forest department posted Nandankanan deputy director Sanjeet Kumar as RCCF in-charge of Bhubaneswar circle, while Banai DFO Sanath Kumar N was appointed in the former’s place.

Cuttack DFO Sanjay Kumar Swain has been appointed as the conservator of forests at the office of the PCCF and HoFF.

The department has posted Balasore ACF Sumit Kumar Kar as the Dhenkanal DFO and Jharsuguda DFO Lalit Kumar Patra as Banai DFO.

Kalahandi (North) ACF Anurag Mishra has been posted as the DFO of the division, while additional CE CDA Khuswant Singh has been transferred and posted as the Balasore (Wildlife) DFO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poaching Forest Conservation
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp