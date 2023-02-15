Let there be race among districts to achieve goals: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the collectors and district administrations to reach out to more and more people to find out issues of concern and use technology to sort them out in a fast, simple and hassle-free manner.

Inaugurating the two-day conference of district collectors and senior IAS officers here, the chief minister said that the 5T initiative and Mo Sarkar, the twin initiatives have enhanced the state government’s people outreach programme.

The CM said he will like to see development programmes are implemented in shortest possible time and welfare programmes reach all the legitimate beneficiaries. “There should be a competition among districts for realisation of goals, and set benchmarks for others,” he added.

He said that farm sector has the potential to revitalise the rural economy and asked the administrations to continue to excel in this sector. “We should focus more on farm mechanisation, crop diversification, horticulture and floriculture, dairy development and fisheries. Our ‘Millet Mission’ has now been taken up nationally to improve nutrition,” he said.

The chief minister said Odisha is now a food surplus state contributing to national public distribution system. He highlighted the fact that agriculture and allied sectors provide maximum employment to people in rural areas.

Naveen said that women empowerment is at the core of all initiatives and the government intends to transform the Mission Shakti groups to small and medium enterprises. The government is providing interest free loan up to `5 lakh so that they can convert their units to flourishing enterprises. A target has been fixed to provide `50,000 crore to Mission Shakti groups in next five years.

The chief minister asked the collectors to provide all possible support to Mission Shakti groups in realisation of this objective. He appreciated the Mission Shakti industrial park conceived and implemented by Koraput administration and announced that this will be adopted by the entire state.

Besides, the CM also emphasised the vital role played by startups in the economic development of the state. A lot has been done by the government in this regard. The O-hub is in operation as one of the big incubation centres for the start-ups. “We are trying to make Odisha one of the top three startup destinations in the country,” he stated.

The chief minister said other flagship programmes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, school transformation, tourism promotion, sports also require the special attention of the officers. Odisha has been at the forefront for its transformative initiatives, he said and adding that sports, healthcare, school transformation, women empowerment, skill development, crop production, Covid management are some of the sectors that attract special mention. Official sources said that 17 topics will be discussed at the two-day conference. The conference will shift to Konark Eco-retreat on the second day on Wednesday.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the collectors and district administrations to reach out to more and more people to find out issues of concern and use technology to sort them out in a fast, simple and hassle-free manner. Inaugurating the two-day conference of district collectors and senior IAS officers here, the chief minister said that the 5T initiative and Mo Sarkar, the twin initiatives have enhanced the state government’s people outreach programme. The CM said he will like to see development programmes are implemented in shortest possible time and welfare programmes reach all the legitimate beneficiaries. “There should be a competition among districts for realisation of goals, and set benchmarks for others,” he added. He said that farm sector has the potential to revitalise the rural economy and asked the administrations to continue to excel in this sector. “We should focus more on farm mechanisation, crop diversification, horticulture and floriculture, dairy development and fisheries. Our ‘Millet Mission’ has now been taken up nationally to improve nutrition,” he said. The chief minister said Odisha is now a food surplus state contributing to national public distribution system. He highlighted the fact that agriculture and allied sectors provide maximum employment to people in rural areas. Naveen said that women empowerment is at the core of all initiatives and the government intends to transform the Mission Shakti groups to small and medium enterprises. The government is providing interest free loan up to `5 lakh so that they can convert their units to flourishing enterprises. A target has been fixed to provide `50,000 crore to Mission Shakti groups in next five years. The chief minister asked the collectors to provide all possible support to Mission Shakti groups in realisation of this objective. He appreciated the Mission Shakti industrial park conceived and implemented by Koraput administration and announced that this will be adopted by the entire state. Besides, the CM also emphasised the vital role played by startups in the economic development of the state. A lot has been done by the government in this regard. The O-hub is in operation as one of the big incubation centres for the start-ups. “We are trying to make Odisha one of the top three startup destinations in the country,” he stated. The chief minister said other flagship programmes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, school transformation, tourism promotion, sports also require the special attention of the officers. Odisha has been at the forefront for its transformative initiatives, he said and adding that sports, healthcare, school transformation, women empowerment, skill development, crop production, Covid management are some of the sectors that attract special mention. Official sources said that 17 topics will be discussed at the two-day conference. The conference will shift to Konark Eco-retreat on the second day on Wednesday.