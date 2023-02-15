Mahatab seeks intervention for Odisha’s share of Mahanadi water

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab has sought intervention of the Centre to ensure Odisha’s share in the Mahanadi river water. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, the senior BJD MP said that as per the 1947 report of the Central Waterway and Irrigation Navigation Commission on the Mahanadi river valley development, the minimum flow of 20.61 million acre feet water was approved and Odisha was allowed to use 12.28 MAF water. The rest was meant for upstream state, he said and adding Chhattisgarh has obstructed the flow of water by constructing dams on the upstream of the river unilaterally.

Referring to a letter of Chhattisgarh government, Mahatab said the neighbouring state has planned illegal construction to use 24.5 MAF of the river water. “As the Central government did not take steps despite Odisha’s repeated requests, the state government moved the Supreme Court which set up the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal. Even as the tribunal has already had 33 sittings, it is yet to submit its report,” he said.

He demanded that the Centre should ascertain whether the Chhattisgarh government has adhered to the guidelines of the ministry of forest, environment and climate change while going ahead with the projects. He said that as water flow in Mahanadi has already stopped in February 15, there will be difficult times ahead for people in the state during the summer.

The Mahanadi River Water Disputes Tribunal had announced on Monday that its members will go for field visit for a week from March 15. They will be accompanied by technical teams and assessors appointed for the purpose. Following the field visit, the tribunal will hear the case and record the statement of the witnesses. Its next hearing has been scheduled on March 25.

