Naba Das death: Gopal moves to Choudwar jail in tight security cover

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Dismissed ASI Gopal Das, accused of gunning down minister Naba Kishore Das, was sent to Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack amid tight security on Tuesday.Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar said the accused along with one platoon of police force left the district at around 1:30 pm.

“To avoid any halt during the journey, they left for Cuttack after early lunch. Four vehicles are accompanying accused Gopal including a spare one in case of any emergency. A havildar and six constables are in the vehicle in which the accused is travelling,” he informed.

The police personnel accompanying Gopal include a DSP, an inspector and a sub-inspector ranked officer besides a jail ASI. A platoon of armed police is travelling with him, the SP added. Earlier on the day, Gopal was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, Brajrajnagar where his statement was recorded under section 164 of the CrPC.

Remand lawyer Harishankar Agrawal said the court approved the request of the Crime Branch (CB) which had sought to record the accused’s statement. This apart, the authorities of Jharsuguda sub-jail had sought permission to shift Gopal to another prison on security grounds which was also approved by the court.

Sources said the jail authorities had requested permission to shift Gopal for better security and surveillance. Recommending provision of better medical facilities to the accused, the superintendent of Jharsuguda sub-jail had submitted a request to the Prison Directorate to lodge the accused in another jail citing manpower shortage.

Besides, Gopal during his remand period had told the CB officers that he may face life threat if he is lodged in Jharsuguda sub-jail. As Gopal had served 12 consecutive years in the district, he feared reprisal by supporters of Naba Das or others arrested by him in the past, who are lodged in the same jail.

JHARSUGUDA: Dismissed ASI Gopal Das, accused of gunning down minister Naba Kishore Das, was sent to Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack amid tight security on Tuesday.Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar said the accused along with one platoon of police force left the district at around 1:30 pm. “To avoid any halt during the journey, they left for Cuttack after early lunch. Four vehicles are accompanying accused Gopal including a spare one in case of any emergency. A havildar and six constables are in the vehicle in which the accused is travelling,” he informed. The police personnel accompanying Gopal include a DSP, an inspector and a sub-inspector ranked officer besides a jail ASI. A platoon of armed police is travelling with him, the SP added. Earlier on the day, Gopal was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, Brajrajnagar where his statement was recorded under section 164 of the CrPC. Remand lawyer Harishankar Agrawal said the court approved the request of the Crime Branch (CB) which had sought to record the accused’s statement. This apart, the authorities of Jharsuguda sub-jail had sought permission to shift Gopal to another prison on security grounds which was also approved by the court. Sources said the jail authorities had requested permission to shift Gopal for better security and surveillance. Recommending provision of better medical facilities to the accused, the superintendent of Jharsuguda sub-jail had submitted a request to the Prison Directorate to lodge the accused in another jail citing manpower shortage. Besides, Gopal during his remand period had told the CB officers that he may face life threat if he is lodged in Jharsuguda sub-jail. As Gopal had served 12 consecutive years in the district, he feared reprisal by supporters of Naba Das or others arrested by him in the past, who are lodged in the same jail.