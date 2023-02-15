Odisha government asked to justify validity of committee for HC benches

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The PIL over legal validity of the committee constituted in 2019 by the state government for consideration of permanent benches of the Orissa High Court at other places got a new lease of life on Tuesday with the petitioner coming up with fresh contention that the panel had become redundant in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order on December 14, 2022.

Shivsankar Mohanty, a high court lawyer had filed the PIL seeking intervention on the ground that the state government was incompetent under the law to form such a committee as the executive had no role to play in the setting up of additional benches of high court. Hence, the executive had committed an error in constituting the committee as it was incompetent under the law to do so.

When the petition came up on Tuesday, Mohanty cited observations of the Supreme Court on demands for high court benches in the December 14, 2022 order issued in connection with strikes by lawyers in western Odisha. Mohanty said the SC had observed, “It has been stated that the demand for setting up of the benches of the high court is not only from Sambalpur but also from Balangir, Koraput, Berhampur, Balasore, Sonepur, Rourkela. This seems to have become a prestige issue rather than a functional issue.”

“We may also note that with the passage of time when the use of technology has made the parameters in a sense obsolete. The use of technology has been quite widespread now in the courts and monitored by the high court of Orissa. Thus, the very justification for having any bench of the high court no more exists,” the apex court also observed.

Accordingly, Mohanty submitted that the committee set up for consideration of permanent benches in other places should not proceed in the matter. As the state counsel Ishwar Mohanty sought time to take instructions in the matter and reply the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman, who adjourned the hearing on the PIL to July 4.

