Odisha police force villagers to stay indoors as work on fertiliser plant begins

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Residents of Kalipalli area within Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district were restricted from going out of their village on Tuesday as armed police blocked the roads leading to the construction site of Dipak Fertilisers in Industrial Park of Tata Steel. At least 21 platoons of armed police, two ASPs, six DSPs and 18 inspectors were deployed in the area.

Sources said, around 10 days back, Chamakhandi Police had issued notices to 53 people under section 107 of CrPC for opposing the construction of the fertiliser plant.The construction of the plant has been facing local resistance since June 2022 citing environmental pollution due to release of contaminated water and air.

Sources said, when the construction of technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) complex started in June 2022, the villagers opposed it and staged dharna. They reportedly created ruckus by forcefully entering into the site despite presence of police, administrative and company officials. They maintained that with the setting up of the plant, the environment will be polluted.

In December 2022, following the company’s appeal, the court issued direction to villagers not to stage any congregation within 500 metre of the factory. Meanwhile Ganjam district administration and the police made several attempts to amicably sort out the issues with the villagers. Several tripartite meetings were also organised, but the villagers were unrelenting.

As the protests continued affecting construction work, on February 1, Chamakhandi police issued notices to 53 people including labour union leader Shankar Das warning of stringent action in case of any law and order situation in the village.On Wednesday when construction of the factory boundary began, hundreds of villagers rushed to the site only to be stopped mid-way by armed police.

Local tehsildar Prakash Kumar Mishra advised the villagers to meet the district collector. President of Kalipalli village committee B Mohan Patra said it is unfortunate that even when the dispute over construction of the unit continues, the administration is allowing the work to start. “We will apprise our concern to the collector and accordingly prepare our future course of action,” he said.

BERHAMPUR: Residents of Kalipalli area within Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district were restricted from going out of their village on Tuesday as armed police blocked the roads leading to the construction site of Dipak Fertilisers in Industrial Park of Tata Steel. At least 21 platoons of armed police, two ASPs, six DSPs and 18 inspectors were deployed in the area. Sources said, around 10 days back, Chamakhandi Police had issued notices to 53 people under section 107 of CrPC for opposing the construction of the fertiliser plant.The construction of the plant has been facing local resistance since June 2022 citing environmental pollution due to release of contaminated water and air. Sources said, when the construction of technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) complex started in June 2022, the villagers opposed it and staged dharna. They reportedly created ruckus by forcefully entering into the site despite presence of police, administrative and company officials. They maintained that with the setting up of the plant, the environment will be polluted. In December 2022, following the company’s appeal, the court issued direction to villagers not to stage any congregation within 500 metre of the factory. Meanwhile Ganjam district administration and the police made several attempts to amicably sort out the issues with the villagers. Several tripartite meetings were also organised, but the villagers were unrelenting. As the protests continued affecting construction work, on February 1, Chamakhandi police issued notices to 53 people including labour union leader Shankar Das warning of stringent action in case of any law and order situation in the village.On Wednesday when construction of the factory boundary began, hundreds of villagers rushed to the site only to be stopped mid-way by armed police. Local tehsildar Prakash Kumar Mishra advised the villagers to meet the district collector. President of Kalipalli village committee B Mohan Patra said it is unfortunate that even when the dispute over construction of the unit continues, the administration is allowing the work to start. “We will apprise our concern to the collector and accordingly prepare our future course of action,” he said.