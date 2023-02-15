One dead, 39 injured in bus accident in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: One person was killed and 39 others sustained injuries after the passenger bus they were travelling in, hit a tree on the roadside near Mundasahi within Kotagarh police limits in Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Patamajhi (16). The condition of four injured persons is critical.

Sources said the private bus ‘Salunki’ was on way to Phulbani from Muniguda when the mishap took place. The bus driver reportedly lost control after one of the vehicle’s tyres burst following which it hit the tree on the roadside.

The victims were taken to Kotagarh hospital and the 15 grievously injured were later shifted to Baliguda sub-divisional hospital after their condition deteriorated. Kotagarh officer in-charge (OIC) Lalit Mohan Sagar said around nine of the 15 critically injured victims were further shifted to district headquarters hospital (DHH), Phulbani from Baliguda. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

