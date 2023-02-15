Opposition corporators end 30-hour-long agitation in front of Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Home States Odisha

Situation worsened on Tuesday when leaders and supporters of city unit of Congress and BJP gathered and staged protest meeting that compelled the commissioner to come out.

Published: 15th February 2023

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 30-hour-long dharna staged by Congress and BJP corporators in front of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) office, has been withdrawn.The corporators protesting the CMC authorities’ autocratic attitude decided to withdraw their agitation after mayor Subhas Singh and municipal commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan assured to fulfil their four-point charter of demands.

On Monday, the Congress and BJP corporators had created a ruckus over various issues during CMC  council meeting. Later, all the 15 Opposition corporators left the meeting hall and staged dharna in front of the CMC office from noon demanding putting and end to the ‘officer raj’ and according due respect to elected public representatives like Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim.

Although, Singh attempted to dissuade the protestors from continuing the agitation in the night, they had turned down the request on the ground that the commissioner did not come and had any discussion with them.

Situation worsened on Tuesday when leaders and supporters of city unit of Congress and BJP gathered and staged protest meeting that compelled the commissioner to come out. He went with the mayor and invited the agitating corporators for a discussion.

“Commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and mayor Subhas Singh came to the dharna spot at about 3.30 pm and invited us to mayor’s conference hall for holding discussion on the issues. Accordingly, we had a discussion with them and have withdrawn our dharna after they assured to fulfil our demands,” said Congress corporator Santosh Bhol.

The commissioner assured to cancel the proceedings passed in the council meeting in the absence of Opposition corporators and put up the same for passing in the next council meeting. He has also assured to take step for transfer of executive engineer D R Tripathy who has been serving in the CMC for more than 25 years besides promising to write an apology letter to Moquim for dishonouring him and issue due invitation to him while laying of foundation stone and inauguration of different projects in Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency.

Moreover, the mayor has also committed that steps would be taken for mentioning Moquim’s name in the plaques within three days, Bhol added.“We had extended support to Congress and raised voice against partisanship and corrupt practice of CMC authorities. As they assured to fulfil our four point charter of demands we decided to call off our dharna, said BJP corporator Gagan Ojha.

