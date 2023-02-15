Home States Odisha

Residents seek sub-division tag for Jaleswar in Odisha

A memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with the copy of all the signatures was submitted to Jaleswar tehsildar Mihir Ranjan Behera.

Residents submitting memorandum to the tehsildar of Jaleswar | Express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Hundreds of residents of Jaleswar on Tuesday took out a bike rally demanding sub-division status for the block. The protest rally started from Badabazar Chowk and culminated at Jaleswar tehsil office. Block vice-president Braja Mohan Pradhan said Jaleswar comprised 35-gram panchayats and a notified area council (NAC). Located along the Odisha-West Bengal border, it is connected with Baliapal, Bhograi and Basta blocks. Despite being a major business hub in north Odisha, Jaleswar has been neglected by the government, he alleged.

Another agitator Kalicharan Das said for official work, residents of Jaleswar have to go to district headquarters of Balasore by travelling a distance of over 50 km. Many villages of the block lack proper communication facilities while benefits of various government schemes are not reaching the beneficiaries due to poor monitoring by the officials.

Das said more than 10,000 people of the three blocks participated in a signature drive which was started in January demanding sub-division status for Jaleswar. A memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with a copy of all the signatures was submitted to Jaleswar tehsildar Mihir Ranjan Behera.

