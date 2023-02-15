Soon after arrest, accused college MD admitted to hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Police on Tuesday arrested the managing director (MD) of BB Chhatoi Nursing College at Dhodra in Nabarangpur’s Jharigaon block basing on the sexual harassment allegations of a Plus Three student who tried to end her life last week.

Accused MD Prasad Chhatoi, however, was admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Nabarangpur on medical grounds soon after his arrest. Sources said Prasad also works as a male health worker in Jharigaon community health centre (CHC) and is president of the local Swasthya Karmi Mahasangha.

After his arrest, the accused was taken to Jharigram CHC for medical examination. However, the doctors there said he suffered from high blood pressure and referred him to the DHH. Prasad has been admitted to the DHH but no security personnel has reportedly been deployed to keep a watch on him.

Asked why no police has been deployed at the DHH for Prasad, Umerkote SDPO Suvendu Sabar said the accused will be produced in court after his discharge from the hospital. A case under sections 294, 354(A), 509, 354, 323, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against Prasad and three others.

On the other hand, the victim student’s father alleged that as the accused is an influential person in the area, police are giving him time to secure anticipatory bail.

“My daughter and I will resort to hunger strike in from of Nabarangpur SP office from Wednesday as the accused is being provided all the necessary help to secure bail from court. If strict action is not taken against the college MD, my daughter would write to the President,” he said.

On Friday, the student tried to end her life by consuming several over-the-counter painkiller pills on campus after being allegedly harassed by Prasad. Family members had alleged that the college MD was harassing her physically and mentally for the last year.

Eight months back, the student had lodged a complaint with Nabarangpur collector following which a probe was launched. However, no action was taken. Earlier on Monday, a team led by Nabarangpur sub-collector Prasant Raut visited the private nursing college for investigation.

